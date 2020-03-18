Rep. Kendra Horn to host Telephone Town Hall on coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) will host a Telephone Town Hall to address the Coronavirus Disease 2019 health emergency and response.

The Telephone Town Hall will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22. Attendees can participate by calling (855) 962-1157.

The call will also feature health experts including Oklahoma City County Health Department Board Chairman Dr. Gary Raskob, Dr. Larry Bookman with the Oklahoma Medical Association and Michele Bradshaw MSN, RN with the Oklahoma Nurses Association, according to a news release from Horn’s office.

The town hall will allot time for constituents to ask questions about best health practices and the federal, state and local responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

“I am fighting to provide Oklahomans with access to the information, care, and resources they need as we respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Horn said. “I have heard from so many people who are worried about their future and have serious questions about how they will make ends meet or get access to care and testing if they get sick. I am working to get our communities the answers and resources they need during this crisis. This weekend’s telephone town hall will be a conversation where I can share information on our work in Congress, Oklahomans can hear the latest updates from health experts, and attendees can ask questions and share their concerns.”

Horn hosted a round table with Oklahoma health experts on Friday.

Horn’s office recommends following the Oklahoma City County Health Department for more information on the healthcare response to COVID-19 in Oklahoma City.

“Constituents in need of help with community services, such as; utility shut offs, rent and mortgage payment assistance, and other concerns can call 2-1-1 for assistance,” the news release states.

