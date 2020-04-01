Report: Smokers are more susceptible to severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smokers that are diagnosed with COVID-19 could experience a more severe infection.

The American Lung Association says in addition to washing your hands thoroughly, staying home and maintaining social distancing, smokers are urged to quit, which will immediately improve overall health and may help avoid the most serious symptoms of the new disease.

In a recent study published by the New England Journal of Medicine, people who smoke were 2.4 times more likely to have severe symptoms from COVID-19 compared to those who did not smoke.

Tobacco smoke and vape emissions affect our ability to fight viruses and disrupts the immune system causing inflammation in our airways, the American Lung Association says.

The presence of this inflammation paired with an acute disease makes it harder for our lungs to combat the invading virus and sets up the risk for severe complications of the infection.

If you’re wanting to quit smoking, the American Lung Association recommends these tips.

Identify your smoking triggers. You may be more apt to light up when you’re out with friends or on a long commute to or from the office. Social distancing and working from home could provide the perfect opportunity to lay low for a little while and focus on your quit.

Refresh your space and day. Whether it's a specific chair on the porch or at the dining room table after a meal, doing a little feng shui with your living space can help you relearn certain rituals to avoid smoking.

Stay connected. The American Lung Association's hangouts are going virtual, which they say is the perfect time to connect with others that are quitting smoking. Join an online support community and join the Quarantine Quitters.

Get proven support. Join Freedom From Smoking, the American Lung Association's quit smoking program that walks you through the step-by-step process of quitting smoking. Through the program, you'll have access to tobacco cessation counselors who can counsel and support you one-on-one.