REPORT: Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus after Thunder/Jazz game postponed

UPDATE: Stadium’s Shams Charania confirmed that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus just an hour after the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Jazz was postponed.
A USA Today reporter said that both the entire Thunder and Jazz teams will be tested for coronavirus.
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday evening after it was stopped just before tip-off.
The starting lineups were announced and the players warmed up as the fans at Chesapeake Energy Arena awaited the start of the game.
But then, just before tip-off , the players and referees left the court.
Fans were left confused, many sending messages out on Twitter.
Then, the crowd was notified that the game was postponed.
A videoboard that hangs high in Chesapeake Energy Arena stated, “PER THE NBA TONIGHT’S GAME HAS BEEN POSTPONED.”
No official word has been given yet on why the game was postponed.