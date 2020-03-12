Live Now
News at 9

REPORT: Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus after Thunder/Jazz game postponed

Coronavirus

The Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Utah Jazz was suddenly postponed before tip-off Wednesday, March 11.

UPDATE: Stadium’s Shams Charania confirmed that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus just an hour after the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Jazz was postponed.

A USA Today reporter said that both the entire Thunder and Jazz teams will be tested for coronavirus.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday evening after it was stopped just before tip-off.

The starting lineups were announced and the players warmed up as the fans at Chesapeake Energy Arena awaited the start of the game.

But then, just before tip-off , the players and referees left the court.

Fans were left confused, many sending messages out on Twitter.

Then, the crowd was notified that the game was postponed.

A videoboard that hangs high in Chesapeake Energy Arena stated, “PER THE NBA TONIGHT’S GAME HAS BEEN POSTPONED.”

No official word has been given yet on why the game was postponed.

