REPORT: Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus after Thunder/Jazz game postponed

The Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Utah Jazz was suddenly postponed before tip-off Wednesday, March 11.

UPDATE: Stadium’s Shams Charania confirmed that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus just an hour after the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Jazz was postponed.

A USA Today reporter said that both the entire Thunder and Jazz teams will be tested for coronavirus.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday evening after it was stopped just before tip-off.

The starting lineups were announced and the players warmed up as the fans at Chesapeake Energy Arena awaited the start of the game.

But then, just before tip-off , the players and referees left the court.

Fans were left confused, many sending messages out on Twitter.

Something is going on here. Thunder head medical staffer Donnie Strack just grabbed the three officials and told them something. All players were just told to go back to their bench. We’re seconds from tipoff. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

The players for each team have left the floor. The crowd is booing.



The officials are awaiting confirmation to start the game, the Thunder's public announcer just said. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) March 12, 2020

Then, the crowd was notified that the game was postponed.

A videoboard that hangs high in Chesapeake Energy Arena stated, “PER THE NBA TONIGHT’S GAME HAS BEEN POSTPONED.”

No official word has been given yet on why the game was postponed.