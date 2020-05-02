Restaurant patios packed on first night of indoor dining being reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More people were out on the patios in Midtown Friday than anyone has seen in months. Some people say they are ready for those crowds, others feeling it’s a bit too soon.

“I think if we all just practice good safety measures, we’ll be okay,” said Bryan Fulton, a resident who went out to eat with his family Friday.

“Too soon,” said Marshall Douglas, a resident who went out to eat with his wife and daughter.

The first Friday night of the next phase of the states reopening is in full swing.

“This is our first time kind of eating out at a restaurant since all the shutdown stuff, so it’s really fun,” Fulton said.

Midtown restaurant patio’s were full of residents ready to get back out in public again. Others weren’t as packed, like Big Truck Taco, where picnic tables had a few families sitting around. Fulton and his family were there, and he said he’s comfortable with it as long as safety measures are in place.

“Everybody is keeping a good distance making sure everyone is cleaning hands,” he said.

Marshall Douglas was out with his wife and his daughter, who he hasn’t seen in months.

“To actually talk to her one on one and see her is good,” he said.

However, the deadly pandemic is still a big concern for him and his wife.

“They’re going to get out there and it’s going to spike again,” Douglas said.

“I do think people need to continue to wear their masks,” said Ivy Douglas, his wife.

Ivy added that she has become used to the new normal.

“I work at a hospital, so I’m used to wearing the masks and everything else, and we’ve been all real conscious about it,” she said.

Mayor David Holt echoed that same message Friday afternoon, hoping people still try to stay safe.

“If I can leave you today with nothing else, it is the message that we are right in the middle of this fight with COVID-19,” Holt said. “Please continue to keep your distance from others, continue to wash your hands and continue to wear masks in public.”

With this being the first night of restaurants reopening, some businesses are still closed and only offering curbside and carryout. However, as the state continues to slowly reopen, we’ll keep you updated on the COVID-19 numbers.

