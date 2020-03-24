Breaking News
Restrictions on alcohol delivery temporarily removed in Oklahoma

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Liquor store shelves, Cropped Photo: shankar s. / CC BY 2.0

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma ABLE Commission has temporarily removed restrictions on alcohol delivery to people 21 years old and older.

Alcohol retailers – including liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores,
restaurants and bars – can deliver certain alcoholic beverages to consumers age 21 and over until April 17, 2020.

“Following recent announcements from Governor Stitt as well as multiple municipal jurisdictions, we believe it is important to make these temporary adjustments for the wellbeing of the alcohol beverage industry in Oklahoma, as well as Oklahoma’s consumers,” said Keith Burt, Director of the ABLE Commission.

States and cities throughout the nation have modified how businesses can operate in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants in Oklahoma can only provide only delivery and/or curbside service. On Tuesday, March 24, Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered that all nonessential businesses close in Oklahoma counties where positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

