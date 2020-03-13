Breaking News
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed

CLEVELAND (WJW) - The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The sold-out event was scheduled for May 2 at Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland. A new date has not been set.

"The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority.  Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year," the Rock Hall said in a statement.

The inductees include Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and Depeche Mode.

The Rock Hall will maintain normal hours at the museum.

