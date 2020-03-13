Rose State College classes to briefly be online-only in light of coronavirus

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Rose State College will briefly go to all online classes out of consideration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Face-to-face classes will not be held at the university from March 23-27. Instead, classes will be presented online.

A Rose State College news release provided the following information:

The college will not hold traditional on-site classes during the week of March 23-27.

Faculty and staff will use the week to continue preparation for remote, online course delivery in the event it is needed.

Courses that are already online will not be disrupted by this transition.

Online instruction for all students will begin March 30 through April 3 if needed.

University personnel stressed that there are no cases of COVID-19 at Rose State College.

Although classes will not meet in person, the college’s campus will remain open.

“Faculty and staff are to report to campus the week following spring break to communicate with students regarding course delivery options as needed,” the news release states.

The Rose State College Wellness & Aquatic Centers will be closed from Sunday, March 15 until 6 a.m. Monday, April 6.

“All activity classes are suspended until further notice. Banquets and gatherings in the Wellness & Aquatic Centers will not be held during this time,” the news release states.