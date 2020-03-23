Rose State to move all classes online for rest of semester, commencement ceremonies postponed

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at a local community college will be finishing the remainder of their semester online, officials announced on Monday.

Rose State College announced that it would move all instruction online for the remainder of the semester.

“Rose State College continues to work together during this challenging time to make informed decisions to protect our entire campus community and do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To echo what others have said, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our students. We are proud to see the Rose State family pulling together at this critical juncture to support and encourage our students through the uncertainty,” a note from the college read.

Officials say classes that were conducted face-to-face will resume via online or alternative delivery beginning March 30 until the end of the semester.

Student Services will resume virtual services on March 23 through March 27. During that time, students can contact admissions, financial aid, advising, student engagement, and graduation via email or on the phone.

For students who don’t have access to a computer, Rose State will have an open computer lab space in the Learning Resources Center. Precautions have been taken for appropriate social distancing.

Commencement ceremonies that were scheduled for May 8 are postponed.

“These are unprecedented times and Rose State College will adapt and deal with whatever challenges come our way. We are committed to ensuring that every student is able to complete their academic goals.”