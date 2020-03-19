Salons and spas not mandated to close amid COVID-19 pandemic, some close up shop anyway

Many businesses have closed because of COVID-19, but salons and spas haven’t been mandated to close.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many businesses like bars and gyms have closed because of COVID-19, but establishments like salons and spas haven't been mandated to close.

Sean Smith, the owner of Coven Salon, made the decision to close his business. He says everyone in the industry should do the same.

"It’s time for somebody to tell the industry to shut down and quit touching people. You’re putting yourself at risk, and if they need a d*** bang trim that bad, well have them watch a YouTube video and do it themselves," he said.

Smith says it was a necessary decision.

"Ultimately our health is more important than how somebody’s roots look," Smith said.

The State Board of Cosmetology says it's not their jurisdiction to require all businesses to close.

"I think for the safety of all the only way to retard the spread of coronavirus is for everybody to follow the proper protocol, as far as telling them to shut their business that really, I don’t feel like that’s my call," Executive Director Sherry Lewelling said.

She says it's up to local municipalities to make that decision.

The City of Oklahoma City says they're following CDC guidelines, and the CDC hasn't recommended that salons and spas close.

News 4 reached out to the CDC, but hasn't heard back.

Tangles Salon is staying open, and they've hired a company to disinfect everything. They're not requiring everyone to work, and they're keeping the number of people inside the building to a minimum.

"It’s constant sanitation, it’s constant, after every person. So the front desk, we decided they should wear gloves, because they’re handling cash and cards, so that’s something that’s not normal," Suzanne Ogle, owner of Tangles, said.

At The Float Spa, owner Chase Howell says they've cut down on services, are doing extra disinfecting and are keeping the number people in the building to under five.

Howell says he wants people to have access to their services during this stressful time.

"That’s the entire reason we’re staying open is to serve and help people who battle with stress and anxiety and depression," he said.

