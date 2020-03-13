Breaking News
Sam Noble Museum to close to the public amid coronavirus concerns

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although spring break tends to be one of the busiest times of the year for museums, one local museum says it is not taking any chances in the age of COVID-19.

Beginning Saturday, March 14, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will be closed to the public.

The closure runs through Sunday, April 5.

Organizers say all programs and events during this time period have been canceled or postponed. If you have already registered for a program, you should receive an email with more information.

