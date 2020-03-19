‘Sandwiches 4 Semis’ event says thank you to truck drivers with free lunch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Americans are being allowed to work from home, the nation’s truck drivers are being asked to continue to answer the call and drive much-needed supplies across the country.

Now, a company headquartered in Oklahoma City is saying thank you to truck drivers who may be struggling to find available restaurants on the road.

Due to height limitations and walk-up restrictions on many restaurant drive-thru lanes, truck drivers are often forced to go inside restaurants to order their food. Following recent precautions that have led to restaurants closing down the lobby and seating areas, many truck drivers are left struggling on find ways to order.

“Truckers are American heroes,” said TBS President Jennifer Lickteig. “If you eat it, wear it, or buy it in a store, a trucker hauled it there. And while most of America shelters in place, truckers are hard at work, putting their own health on the line, making sure we have everything we need to survive in these difficult times. We can’t feed them all, but hopefully this will help draw attention to the problem.”

TBS Factoring Service is hosting an event call ‘Sandwiches 4 Semis,’ where employees will hand out free lunches to truck drivers.

Organizers say the event will be staged at both the northbound and southbound ramps of Hefner Rd. along I-35 in Oklahoma City.

Truckers will be able to grab a lunch featuring a sub sandwich, water, and chips and won’t even have to get out of their trucks.

The event is being held on Friday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.