Scheduling of non-urgent, elective procedures postponed at OU Medicine in light of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Medicine is suspending the scheduling of some surgeries and procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The scheduling of non-urgent, elective procedures should be postponed through April 27th at OUMC, OUMC Edmond and The Children’s Hospital. We will also encourage any elective outpatient procedures to be done at the Ambulatory Surgery Center for the current time,” an OU Medicine nows release states.

The action is necessary so that resources can be conserved for patient care. Resources include but are not limited to personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. The postponement is also being done to maintain essential staffing levels necessary to appropriate and timely care.

“Time-sensitive cases should not be delayed unless conditions within the facilities necessitate

further restrictions. Surgeons and their service leaders should determine those conditions that

require timely treatment to achieve optimal outcomes. These cases should continue in the most

appropriate facility at routine standard of care intervals. In response to constant change in this

dynamic environment, evaluation of the most current information is ongoing,” the news release states.



Each facility’s IP and OR Medical Directors will review surgery schedules. Plan feedback will be communicated to the Provider.

“Please work with your Hospital Director Partner and schedulers to adjust schedules and we will help facilitate movement to the ASC as needed. We appreciate your partnership in trying to timely take care of patients while also leading the way in maintaining the safety of our community and resources,” the news release states.

The following elective surgery acuity scale was provided in the news release:

