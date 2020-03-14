Science Museum Oklahoma to temporarily close to prevent coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Science Museum Oklahoma is closing temporarily because of concerns over coronavirus.

The Science Museum will be closed starting Sunday, March 15, and remain closed until the end of the month, according to a museum news release.

Museum personnel tentatively plan to reopen the museum to the public on April 1. However, guests are encouraged to visit the museum’s website for updates.

While there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at the museum, the museum is temporarily closing after the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Friday that a person in Oklahoma County tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The museum is closing to slow the spread of the virus in the community, according to the news release.

The museum’s senior leadership will continue to actively monitor the local coronavirus situation, “and will take this time to evaluate the museum’s reopening guidelines and procedures,” the news release states.

““With the mission to reveal the wonder and relevance of science, there is no more relevant time than now for SMO to support the recommendations of national and local health leaders which help prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. This is not a decision we take lightly — spring break is one of the busiest weeks of the year, which is why we are making this choice now. We take seriously the need to act responsibly and make the financial sacrifices needed to stem the spread of COVID-19,” said Sherry Marshall, president and CEO of Science Museum Oklahoma.

Museum staff will contact guests who have birthday parties or other events scheduled at the museum during the closure.

Some internal museum operations are scheduled to continue. Staff will report to the museum as directed by the museum’s senior leadership.

“Appropriate social distancing measures will be taken for staff required to report to the museum. SMO’s full and part-time staff will continue to be paid during the temporary closure,” the news release states.

Click here for more information about the museum’s response to COVID-19.