Second Norman nursing home reports residents who tested positive for COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Thursday afternoon, a second senior care facility in Cleveland County confirmed to News 4 it's on high watch.

Brookhaven Extensive Care officials say two care facility residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our nurses go out and start the in-person investigation," Sarah King with the Cleveland County Health Department said.

The Cleveland County Health Department already advised a strict protocol for when this happens.

“We have an on-ground in-person assessment with them on how they are doing, and then we look into the facility," King said. "We make sure everything is clean and wiped down."

Brookhaven tells News 4 it doesn't believe the virus spread from within their walls, but was brought into the facility by the pair when they were admitted.

Both are now in isolation, but it's still unclear if they were admitted together since the information is confidential.

“They are looking and checking out anyone that has come in contact, whether that’s staff or other residents," King said.

The center is also not revealing how many more have symptoms or who is set to be tested.

Cleveland County comes in third when it comes to COVID-19 cases, behind Tulsa County and Oklahoma County, with 121.

A few miles away, Grace Skilled Nursing home is still grieving the loss of two of their own to COVID-19, and seven more are still trying to recover.

"Seventy percent of the deaths in Oklahoma were over the age of 65, and the nine folks under 65 had underlying health conditions," Governor Kevin Stitt said in Thursday's press conference.

Also in the metro, the VA hospital provided their updated numbers to KFOR.

Administration says five patients tested positive and were sent home and two more are still hospitalized.

Meanwhile, back in Norman, Brookhaven's staff is confident with their care.

"As long as they are staying in isolation and have no severe complications then that is the best case scenario for them," King said.

Brookhaven assures all staff are wearing masks, and adds they aren't even short on PPE.

They have also been restricting visitation and group activities for weeks.

