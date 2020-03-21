Breaking News
Second OU Norman community member tests positive for COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A second member of the University of Oklahoma Norman community has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The University is cooperating with the Health Department, who will trace this individual’s recent interactions with others in our community, notify all those impacted, and provide guidance for next steps to possibly be screened and, if necessary, self-isolate,” a University of Oklahoma news release states.

The university, by law, cannot reveal information about the person who contracted the virus.

“However, the Health Department is following its standard protocol to trace all impacted contacts. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation. Please visit coronavirus.ou.edu to stay informed of University efforts,” the news release states.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

