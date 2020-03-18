Sen. James Lankford says lawmakers working on solution for workers, small businesses during COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (KFOR) - As many Americans are struggling to make ends meet in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers in the United States Capitol say they are working to provide a bit of relief.

Sen. James Lankford told KFOR that they have already passed a piece of legislation that focuses on vaccines and providing accelerated testing to communities across the United States for COVID-19.

Now, they are tasked with protecting hardworking Americans who may be trying to pay their bills on a limited income.

"The House passed a bill last Friday. They had to revise again on Monday. We got it late in the night on Monday night into Tuesday. We're working on things like SNAP benefits, food stamps, trying to get additional assistance for unemployment insurance, trying to make sure we take care of that safety net," Lankford said.

He says lawmakers are trying to find a balance to help American workers who may be on unpaid leave due to the virus, and small businesses.

"There's a piece in it for small businesses, that forces small businesses to start covering paid sick leave on it, which a lot of small businesses say, 'Hey, I can't do that right now while I'm just trying to stay alive.' So we're trying to be able to work through how to be able to fix that piece of it," he said.

Lankford says that small businesses are struggling, so they are working to make sure resources are available to those in need.

"The next piece of legislation right now, which deals with a broader base of individuals, how can we help them stay in their current jobs, stay employed, keep businesses open, do short-term loans with 0 interest? How can we find ways be able to get help to people right now as fast as possible?" he added.

While day-to-day life has changed for many Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Lankford says life at the Capitol has changed as well.

"Legislation was not meant to move fast. Obviously, we have 535 people that work in Capitol Hill and try to be able to get that many people, especially with how many offices that are teleworking, how separated everyone is, not being able to sit down and really negotiate a lot of these things out face-to-face, takes a little bit longer, trying to work through this as fast as you can," he said.

Lankford says he has a meeting scheduled with officials from Saudi Arabia to discuss oil prices.

"Trying to be able to work on oil prices and energy issues internationally that are affecting us here and see what we can do to be able to manage that part of it as well and get us back to a stable energy price. That will be such a significant thing for Oklahoma. So there's a lot happening here in Washington D.C. as we're trying to navigate through both the health issues, which is primary, and also the economic issues to be able to make sure that we can stabilize through this," Lankford said.

When it comes to the future, Lankford says he doesn't know how things will play out.

"No one can really guess the future at this point. Obviously, three months ago, no one would have guessed where we are now. We had never heard of the word COVID-19 three months ago," he said.

However, he says he is inspired by the generosity and kindness of Americans and Oklahomans when it comes to helping their neighbors.

"We have a lot of people taking care of vulnerable folks. We have people that are finding other ways to be able to do business. There's a lot of innovation right now happening, that's a good thing to be able to help us watch out for each other. That provides some hope and social connection right now while everyone is trying to just avoid social contact to see if we can't slow down the spread of the virus," he said.

While we don't know how the virus will react in the future, Lankford says he hopes that the summer heat will prevent it from spreading as easily.

"Second thing is the coronavirus is in the past, SARS and MERs specifically. Those coronaviruses died out in the summer and we got a reprieve during that time period. If that happens again, which we don't know, but if it happens again, that's gonna mean a lot for us in June, July, August, September. We will all be looking forward to the summer heat to be able to see how that affects this virus, much like how the flu is affected in the summer time period as well," he told KFOR.

Another piece of optimistic news is that testing for a COVID-19 vaccine is currently underway.

"We continue to be able to work, we continue to be able to innovate, we continue to be able to take care of our neighbor in every way that we can to be able to help them, especially the vulnerable population. And we continue to be able to work and hopefully this is a shorter-term issue during the springtime and then we'll try and work during the summer and see if we can get stabilized for the future," he said.