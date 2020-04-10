Several people allege metro woman conned them out of face masks online; woman has long history with News 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several people have come forward to allege that a metro woman was conning them out of homemade face masks. Turns out, the woman has a long history with the law and News 4’s ‘In Your Corner’ team.

“You want to be trusting, but now you just can’t,” Susan Doyals said.

That trust was soon thrown back in Doyals’ face.

Monday night, she noticed a post saying “Masks for $24” made by a woman named Susan Voyles.

“You realize your names are very similar right?” Channel 4 reporter Peyton Yager asked.

“Yes, people were like, ‘Okay, this is fishy’, when I said I was looking for her, but that is just really weird,” Doyals said.

So Doyals paid half up front first, but two days went by and no word.

“I get on Wednesday and I notice I can’t comment or contact her,” Doyals said.

Doyals was blocked and Voyles went off the grid.

We tried to call her several times ourselves, but she never answered.

Another woman said she was preparing to send her $100 for masks across the country.

Then, we found another crafty twist.

Monday night, News 4 reporter Peyton Yager posted a photo of masks she bought on her own time.

Thirty-seven minutes after that post, Susan Doyals received a message from Susan Voyles showing off her work.

Turns out, the picture Voyals used was Peyton Yager’s Facebook post.

Susan Voyles has a long rap sheet with the law, including exploitation and computer crimes.

And her history runs deep at Channel 4.

In 2015, our ‘In Your Corner’ team uncovered a con involving furniture.

Matthew Breske was one of the victims saying he was out hundreds of dollars.

He tells News 4, Susan Voyles and another man took people’s money and then never showed.

Five years later, we caught up with him.

“That name popped up on my feed today, and I was like,’Oh my God! You’re kidding me!” Matthew Breske said. “That’s her and there’s no question!”

Now, both victims want to spread the word.

“I am a firm believer what goes around comes around,” Doyals said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage