Shelves wiped clean of sanitizers in fear of the coronavirus

Sanitizers are disappearing from local store shelves as the concern over coronavirus grows.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Inside of stores like Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS, the shelves are completely wiped clean of hand sanitizers. People are buying in bulk, in fear of getting sick during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I just think they're panicking and for no reason,” said Pam Dodd, a local shopper.

There were almost no bottles to be seen. It’s gotten so bad that some people are putting bottles on eBay for prices as high as $120. According to Dale Bratzler, the enterprise chief quality officer for OU Medicine, they are aware of the items flying off the shelves.

"First off, we don't recommend hoarding,” he said.

He said sanitizer can prevent people from becoming sick.

"Any hand sanitizer that has more than sixty percent of alcohol will kill the virus,” Bratzler said.

However, he said it’s the simple tricks like the one’s passed down by the Center for Disease, Control and Prevention that do the best work.

“Hand washing by far is the most important intervention to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus,” he said.

So, as for shoppers like Pam Dodd, for now they’ll have to stick to the old-fashioned method.

"We're just, you know, washing our hands and being prepared like that,” Dodd said.