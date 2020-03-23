Some citizens concerned about busy businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Many citizens have expressed concerns about the Old Paris Flea Market staying open despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If it's Old Paris Flea Market, if it's [another business], it doesn't need to be open, it's non-essential," Havilah Bagnaro said.

KFOR tried to reach market managers for Old Paris Flea Market, but haven't heard back.

In a letter posted on their Facebook page, they say they'll be doing extra disinfecting.

Citizens in the City of Mustang have also expressed concerns over packed dining rooms and gyms.

The city manager says he won't issue any closures unless ordered to do so by the state.

"We are leaving that up to the individual owners and the individual resident as well. If they feel that's a dangerous environment, then by all means they should not be there," Tim Rooney said.

He says it's about balancing safety and keeping local businesses alive.

Some residents also think it should be up to each business.

"I think it's an individual choice. You can either go out to eat or not," Christina Davis said.

At Wild Hero Coffee Company, the owners made the choice to close their seating area. Employees also wash their hands every 30 minutes.

"We felt this would be our best option to keep a lot of people safer, and we could still keep it open," co-owner Christy Cook said.

She also says she's not opposed to a city-wide shut down.

"Even if we need to for two weeks, I hope everyone will so we can just stop this," she said.

