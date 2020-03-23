Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Some citizens concerned about busy businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many people are concerned about the Old Paris Flea not closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Concerned citizens have sent KFOR messages saying things like, “It infuriates me to pass by Old Paris Flea Market and see the parking lot full.”

KFOR has been unable to reach someone with the market, but they say on their Facebook page that they are doing extra disinfecting.

People in Mustang have also expressed concerns about the city not putting restrictions on places like restaurants and gyms.

City leaders say they won’t do that unless the state mandates them to, and it’s about balancing safety with support for local businesses

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter