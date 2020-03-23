Some citizens concerned about busy businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many people are concerned about the Old Paris Flea not closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerned citizens have sent KFOR messages saying things like, “It infuriates me to pass by Old Paris Flea Market and see the parking lot full.”

KFOR has been unable to reach someone with the market, but they say on their Facebook page that they are doing extra disinfecting.

People in Mustang have also expressed concerns about the city not putting restrictions on places like restaurants and gyms.

City leaders say they won’t do that unless the state mandates them to, and it’s about balancing safety with support for local businesses