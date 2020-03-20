Some local pharmacies given green light by FDA to produce, sell certain hand sanitizer products

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – We all know it’s almost impossible to find hand sanitizer on the shelves right now.

However, the FDA has given certain pharmacies special approval to make certain alcohol-based sanitizers and sell them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some local pharmacists are adding supply to this demand.

At Meds & Moore Pharmacy they saw the mad rush to get name-brand sanitizer.

“Just days, maybe 2-3 days tops. It was completely gone and we are unable to get that as well,” said Pharmacist Jason Barrett.

Now, they’re hard at work to give people what they want and need during a nationwide shortage.

“The FDA realized that so they gave the authority to compounding pharmacies to temporarily produce an FDA-approved version of hand sanitizer,” Barrett said.

He says they have to follow a specific set of guidelines set by the FDA, consistent with World Health Organization recommendations.

“It has to have a certain percentage of alcohol to kill all the germs,” Barrett said. “It has a few other ingredients in there as well. Our formula has some peroxide, some glycerine, a few other ingredients in there just to keep it from being too drying.”

However – no gel – so it may be more liquid in consistency than you’re used to.

They’re only selling two at a time, for $4.99 each, to make sure everyone who needs some gets it.

“What we’re telling people is if you’re out in a week, as long as we’re able to continue getting supplies in this high-demand market, go ahead and buy two more or whatever the limit is again and we’re going to try to provide but the last thing we want is for it to all be gone and us not be able to help,” said Barrett.

Meds & Moore is offering drive-thru services as well as home delivery through Drugstore 2 Door.

Barrett encourages you to ask your local pharmacy if they’re offering these services or if they are making hand sanitizer.

For more information on the FDA’s guidelines, click here.