Some salons reopen with various safety measures

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – April 24 marks the first day some salons in the state were able to open under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s phased reopening plan.

“We’re so excited everyone wants to come back, but it’s very hard to navigate that,” Sheila Mauldin, owner of Azalon Hair Studio & Aesthetics, said.

Mauldin says demand has been high since the governor made his announcement.

“Literally before he finished, right after he said we could open, we all started getting calls, texts, messages,” she said.

Mauldin says it’s about striking a balance between safety and getting people back to work.

“I understand it’s a very controversial thing, and I understand that and it is for us as well, we don’t take the decision lightly at all,” she said. “These people, they need to work, they need to get back, so we’re going to do everything we can to keep ourselves safe, our clients safe.”

Clients stay in their cars before their appointments and are asked a series of questions about if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19. They have their temperatures taken. Each salon station is spaced six feet apart. Stylists and clients wear masks.

Clients tells us they’re glad to be back in a salon and that they feel safe.

“I’m just very happy, ready; my hair is just driving me crazy,” Janice Estes said.

“I knew if everyone’s wearing their mask and doing what they’re supposed to be doing then it shouldn’t be a big deal anyway,” Kabe Weinrich said.

“What we ultimately came up with is if we go ahead and open today, we are going to be doing the exact same things today as we would in two weeks from now to keep ourselves safe and them safe,” Mauldin said.

Not every salon that opened requires face masks for their employees.

At ‘A Barber Shop’ in Yukon, only one customer is allowed in at a time, and they sanitize between clients.

According to the Department of Commerce, personal protective equipment is only required if the client requests it.