Speaker says government/capitol will stay open amid coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Legislature is taking steps to fight coronavirus, but right now it's business as usual.

"This is an emerging issue," said Rep. Charles McCall of Atoka, who serves as the Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

McCall says legislators have been in contact with state and federal health officials about the growing coronavirus concerns.

"There is no plan to close the government or the capitol building at this time," said McCall.

McCall says they are looking at other states on how they are handling the issue.

"The coronavirus situation is fluid, we understand that. We are developing contingencies to respond to any situation that may occur," McCall said.

Right now, tours and visitors are still allowed at the state capitol, but McCall says if the situation worsens "we could potentially try to limit traffic to the capitol."

Legislators are required by law to be in session February through May, and that work must be done at the capitol. Right now, McCall says the state is focusing on those most at risk.

"The most susceptible portion of our population here in Oklahoma would be our elderly. We want to ensure that services are not disrupted to them," McCall said.

Right now, McCall says no additional money has been asked for by the governor to fight the virus.

"We stand ready to respond fiscally to whatever the demands might be. We will be focused here in the legislature on making sure people here in the state of Oklahoma are in the best possible position to weather this crisis," McCall said.

Legislators are expected to be back at work on Monday at the capitol.