Special Olympics Oklahoma cancels all April & May events, including Summer Games

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus, Special Olympics Oklahoma has canceled all April and May sports training, competition and special events, including the 2020 Summer Games.

“While canceling April and May events and Summer Games is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete – as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who support them and look forward to cheering them on – we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved. This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and we know this is a great disappointment for the entire Special Olympics Oklahoma family, but the safety of the athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our primary concern.”

The 2020 Special Olympics Oklahoma Summer Games were scheduled for May 13-15.

Head over to the Special Olympics Oklahoma website for some “in-home” training tips.