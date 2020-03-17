SSM Health announces free virtual visits for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – SSM Health is offering a free virtual visit for individuals who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who lives in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma or Wisconsin is eligible for the free evaluation, which can be accessed here.

The virtual visit begins with an online assessment of each patient’s symptoms and potential exposure. Next, the patient will be virtually connected with an SSM Health Medical Group provider for evaluation and care, as appropriate. If testing is recommended, patients will be directed to the nearest testing facility.

According to SSM Health, “these proactive steps ensure the continued safety of our patients, visitors, physicians, staff and communities.”