OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores plans to give pay raises and bonuses to store employees in recognition of their "hard work and dedication" during the coronavirus national emergency.

“Unprecedented times means unprecedented measures and that’s what Love’s is doing as a company,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The fantastic work of our store teams deserves to be rewarded. It is our mission to serve those professional drivers who are a part of getting America’s vital goods, including medical and food supplies, delivered throughout the country.”