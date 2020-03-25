State Board of Education members vote for “distance learning” for Oklahoma students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The State Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday morning to consider numerous waivers, including the closure of school buildings for the rest of the school year and district implementation of continuous learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister proposed the ‘Continuous Learning Plan’ to the State Board of Education.

The plan would complete the school year for Oklahoma students without reopening school buildings during the global pandemic.

Hofmeister says shutting schools down completely for the rest of the year would be of concern to students' education.

Board members say the plan would not all be online or technology-based.

Funds meant for textbooks can be used by districts for virtual learning programs.

On Wednesday, board members voted yes to the plan, saying while the decision was hard to make, it's what best for the safety of students and educators.