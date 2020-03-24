Breaking News
State Board of Education to hold special meeting over consideration of ‘Continuous Learning Plan’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider numerous waivers, including school building closures for the rest of the school year and district implementation of continuous learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister proposed the ‘Continuous Learning Plan’ to the State Board of Education.

The plan would complete the school year for Oklahoma students without reopening school buildings during the global pandemic.

Hofmeister says that while the education of children will resume with distance learning, there will not be traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities, in order to continue following safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing.

The meeting will be held at the Oliver Hodge Education Building in Oklahoma City at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

