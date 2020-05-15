State Department of Health says testing efforts back on track after processing backlog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to ramp up testing in Oklahoma, more problems were unexpectedly created.

The State Department of Health says as thousands flooded to get tested, the system became backlogged, causing testing to temporarily be back to old restrictions that have since been lifted.

“We maxed out our labs,” said Shelley Zumwalt, a spokesperson for the State Department of Health.

Zumwalt says since the governor has eased restrictions on testing and called for testing expansions, the State Department of Health has gone from testing around 800 to 1,000 people a day to now 4,000 people a day at times.

“Governor Stitt announced that we were gonna test all long-term health care facility residents and staff,” said Zumwalt.

“We encourage anybody with symptoms, we encourage anybody that just wants to get tested at this point. We have plenty of testing in our state,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The state also rolled out Caring Vans for underprivileged communities.

State Senator George Young helped organize the Caring Vans and spent time at the testing sites. He says earlier this week, he received a call from leaders at the State Health Department, informing him of the backlog and telling him that testing would need to be significantly scaled back.

“The laboratories have been overwhelmed with this increase in testing. If we knew that one of the things we needed was more testing, they should have taken that into consideration. I do kind of have some thoughts that maybe there was a lack of planning,” said Young.

Restrictions for getting tested, like having a fever or being in direct contact with someone with COVID-19, were temporarily put back in place, but as of Thursday, the State Department of Health says testing is back up and running normally.

“At this point we can handle the capacity, and we just had a unique situation where we had a full stop,” said Zumwalt.

Now, they say they’re relying on private and university labs to help keep test processing up to date.

Young says he still has worries and hopes the Caring Vans will be back up and running soon.

“Last week I was very optimistic, now, I’m a bit concerned,” said Young.

The State Department of Health tells News Four with new leadership coming in, testing protocols and the future of the schedule of Caring Vans could change.

