State leaders address COVID-19 concerns

Oklahoma leaders discussed concerns over coronavirus on Thursday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders announced on Thursday there are now a total of three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

“We do not want to create a panic or overreact,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Today, I’m issuing an executive order directing our state agencies and calling on all Oklahomans to protect our most vulnerable populations. That includes our nursing homes, our VA centers and all of our long-term care facilities.”

The new confirmed cases do not include the two Utah Jazz players that tested positive – the first announced after Wednesday night’s Thunder game was postponed, and the second announced on Thursday morning.

“The two presumptive test results from the Utah Jazz players will be included in the Utah, State of Utah’s COVID-19 numbers,” said Gary Cox, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health.

Thunder players and staff are not currently being tested for the virus because they did not come in close, personal contact with Jazz players.

The Department of Health said the virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets.

“Nose and throat secretions that are coughed or sneezed within six feet around other individuals. This is not airborne. This is not as easily transmitted,” said Laurence Burnsed, State Epidemiologist.

State leaders are recommending schools stay open at this time. Regardless, a number of metro schools chose to cancel classes on Friday, including the state’s largest district – Oklahoma City Public Schools.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says now is a good time to teach kids proper hygiene.

“Be cautious and sensible. Wash hands and wash them vigorously. Practice social distancing and wipe down surfaces,” Hofmeister said.

Stitt says to go on with your usual weekend plans, such as going out to eat, but still be cautious.

