State leaders: No known coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, but plans are in place to prevent outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the world prepares for an outbreak of a new virus, local health officials are working to calm fears across Oklahoma.

So far, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Health say five people have tested negative for the coronavirus in the state. One test is still pending.

On Thursday, Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox held a news conference to give an update on the state’s preparedness efforts regarding the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

“There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The infection risk in Oklahoma remains low at this time,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt says that although the infection risk is low, state leaders are working to make sure that Oklahomans are protected.

“The degree of risk can change quickly,” Stitt says, adding that Oklahoma has a plan in place if a case is confirmed locally.

Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses coronavirus preparations

Commissioner Cox says they are testing patients through the CDC, but will soon be able to test paitents for COVID-19 locally. The local testing is expected to begin next week.

Officials stress that if you are planning to travel to spring break, be aware of international travel destinations with level 2 or level 3 travel warnings.

Although the virus has not been found in Oklahoma, Cox is urging businesses and local organizations to prepare now in case of a possible outbreak.

State leaders urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

WUHAN, CHINA – FEBRUARY 07: A resident walks across an empty track on February 7, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. The number of those who have died from the Wuhan coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China climbed to 636. (Photo by Getty Images)

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Health leaders stress that many of the symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu.

At this point, officials say 18,000 Americans have died from the seasonal flu virus, compared to 11 from COVID-19.

Oklahoma officials say if you have symptoms but have not traveled to an affected country or been around a COVID-19 patient, you likely have the seasonal flu.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading, patients are asked to call their doctor ahead of time and warn them that they might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China and has since spread to almost 80 locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

TOPSHOT – People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, line up to purchase face masks from a makeshift stall after queueing for hours following a registration process during which they were given a pre-sales ticket, in Hong Kong on February 5, 2020. – The new coronavirus which appeared late December has claimed nearly 500 lives, infected more than 24,000 people in mainland China and spread to more than 20 countries. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

In January, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”

According to the health department’s website, “At this time, however, most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to this virus. This virus is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States. However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the risk assessment will be updated as needed.”