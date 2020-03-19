State of Oklahoma eligible for FEMA funding for COVID-19 emergency protective measures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State of Oklahoma, as well as local, county and tribal governments, can receive federal funding for COVID-19 emergency protective measures following President Donald Trump’s nationwide emergency declaration.

Gov. Kevin Stitt filed paperwork with FEMA on Thursday to proceed with the process for all 77 Oklahoma counties that have been approved for the assistance program, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office.

“This funding is made available through a federal Emergency Declaration, which authorizes limited parts of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to supplement state, territorial, tribal, and local government efforts in providing emergency services, such as the protection of lives, property, public health, and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” the news release states.

Emergency protective measures that can be reimbursed may include Emergency Operations Center activation and National Guard costs, as well as law enforcement and other activities needed to protect public health and safety, according to the news release.

“The assistance is provided at a 75 percent federal cost share,” the news release states.

Stitt, on Tuesday, requested an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials remain in contact with SBA as they await approval of the request.

“Once approved, businesses will be able to apply for the low-interest disaster loans online at SBA.gov,” the news release states.

More than 2,600 Oklahoma business owners have visited the state’s damage assessment website, damage.ok.gov, to report their economic impact caused by the pandemic, according to the news release.

“Those business owners will be notified by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management as soon as approval is received,” the news release states.

