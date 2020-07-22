State officials overhauling test system to speed up wait times for scheduling, results

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Efforts are underway to speed up COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma, and the state is working to address long waits to get a test and even more frustrating wait times for results.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials are touting the current ability of state testing labs, saying they’re several steps ahead of where they were when the pandemic began, and have better access to resources and capacity than some private labs.

“Those labs are having to pool their resources and ship it to larger facilities that might be in Texas or other states, and it’s the transportation time that can gum up the ability to get results, said Donelle Harder, OSDH COVID spokesperson.

In March, OSDH had to contract with private labs because in-house labs could only process a couple hundred a day.

Since then, the state brought OSU online with lab capacity to process 2,400 a day, and then OU Med’s lab, which can handle more than 1,000 per day.

“We’ve almost doubled to tripled the size of staff in the virology laboratory,” said OU Medicine virology lab’s Dr. Cynthia McCluskey.

She said the nationwide shortages in supplies and reagents (chemicals needed for the tests) pushed researchers at OU Med, OU Health Science Center and OMRF to work together for a solution.

“We worked to develop our own PCR test for COVID that we could really try to get around some of these supply chain issues where we all weren’t trying to buy those same chemicals and those same plastics,” Dr. McCluskey said.

The increased capacity is helpful as health departments continue to see more people seeking tests. At the Oklahoma City County Health Department, someone trying to schedule a test likely won’t be able to find one until the next day.

“We are scheduling upwards of 300 people a day,” said LToya Knighten, OCCHD director of government affairs.

And waiting for results will still take time, especially depending on your results.

“It requires a workforce of manpower capable of alerting upwards of 8,000 people a day of results, so when it comes to test results, we are prioritizing positive results,” Harder said.

People who test positive will get their results first. A negative result may take more time, but Harder said people waiting for results should still be careful.

“No Oklahoman should assume they’re a clear just because they haven’t been notified yet,” Harder said.

OSDH has been awarded CARES Act funding to modernize the system. Health officials said they’re working on phone apps to schedule appointments and receive results. However this could take weeks to accomplish.

When that does become a reality, Harder said people who test positive will still get a phone call from the health department for both contact tracing, and so that healthcare workers can help walk individuals through how to stay healthy and quarantine.

