State officials remaining tight-lipped about which rural western counties will see mobile testing next

The next two drive-through COVID-19 testing locations will be in the western portion of the state, but the exact counties have not been publicly disclosed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are ready to tour across Oklahoma, according to state officials.

The next two locations will be in the western portion of the state, but the exact counties have not been publicly disclosed as of Friday afternoon.

“We have now developed a model that can swiftly be spun up and moved to other locations," Oklahoma Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said.

That model is taking into account the first four mobile testing sites we've seen.

The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds site is up and running, but only for people in high risk categories with a doctor's referral.

Tulsa is focusing on those without insurance, according to the State Department of Health.

Coronavirus tests are free at these locations, but you first have to pay for a $150 flu screening and consultation.

The state calls the mobile testing clinics in Kay and Pittsburg counties we saw this week a practice run.

“It’s to address outbreaks that might occur in our rural locations," Loughridge said.

Sixteen people were tested in Pittsburg County, and another 30 were tested in Kay County, but both clinics are set to be moved.

“It’s been on a limited basis to give us some transmission rates out there," Loughridge said.

But so far, the State Department of Health is not confirming if any of those tests came back positive despite the governor now saying they could now turn test kits as quick as five hours.

The state's next focus is other rural areas of the state, but they are staying tight-lipped about where exactly they will be and when. All they can say is the locations will be announced over the weekend, and the sites will be ready for use starting early next week.

"It will be out in the western part of the state with one in the northwest and one in the southwest part," Loughridge said.

The mobile testing sites in Kay and Pittsburg County have been absorbed by their respective county health departments, but still only have a limited supply at both locations.

