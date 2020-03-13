State says private testing labs could help with coronavirus testing in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt stood at the podium Thursday afternoon, trying to calm the public after a frantic Wednesday night and Thursday dealing with the coronavirus.

“This is the top priority of my administration and we are focused on being proactive in order to protect public health and minimize the risk for Oklahomans,” Stitt said.

Amid several cancelations in schools and growing concerns around the nations, he claimed the public of Oklahoma is safe.

“At this time there is no sign of community spread whatsoever,” he said.

However, testing for the virus is still in question, and in the state of Oklahoma, has its limits. State epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed said in Oklahoma there have been almost 100 tests so far, with state health commissioner, Gary Cox, adding the state can perform 100 tests per day.

"We're ordering additional re-agents at the current time,” Gary Cox said.

Those tests are developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at no cost to the state. Though state officials say they can handle the load of 100 tests per day, local doctors worry about running out of test kits.

"I think that we are going to run out of tests because it doesn't appear that we have enough resources at this point.,” said Melinda Cail, an M.D. in Oklahoma.

However, state officials mentioned today that testing can be done elsewhere.

"There are two private laboratories that are available should a physician want to send a sample to one of those two private laboratories,” Cox said.

News 4 received this statement from Quest Diagnostics:

“On March 9, 2020, Quest Diagnostics introduced a new COVID-19 lab-developed test. Providers anywhere in the U.S. are now able to order the new test service. We are also scaling capacity now with the aim to validate and perform testing at other Quest Diagnostics high-complexity laboratories serving the United States. We expect to be able to perform tens of thousands of tests a week within the next six weeks.

Quest Diagnostics’ SARS-CoV-2 RNA, Qualitative Real-Time RT-PCR detects nucleic acid in respiratory specimens of patients meeting the clinical criteria of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 testing.

The test is performed on respiratory specimens collected by healthcare providers and forwarded to Quest Diagnostics. Providers should not refer any patient suspected of (persons under investigation) or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 to a Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center or other phlebotomy site.”

They are a parent company of DLO, a private testing lab in Oklahoma that could use these tests on patients in Oklahoma.

Right now, there are 3 confirmed cases in the state with four pending results.