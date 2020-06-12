Staying safe & keeping nursing home residents safe as COVID-19 increases again in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Oklahoma, and many community members are likely concerned about how to stay safe.

Keith Reed, Oklahoma’s Deputy Commissioner of Community Health, joined KFOR via Skype on Friday to discuss an array of issues related to COVID-19.

Reed spoke about COVID-19 hot spots in Oklahoma, as well as keeping the most vulnerable among us safe as nursing home visitation resumes.

Reed also gave coronavirus-related advice to community members who will either participate in a protest or attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa next week.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

