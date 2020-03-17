Stillwater Mayor orders closure of restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues amid COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has issued new rules amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Joyce issued a supplemental emergency declaration for the City of Stillwater requiring the closure of restaurant seating areas, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues, effective at 8 am tomorrow. The order also bans all organized gatherings of 50 people or more, and recommends no gatherings of more than 10 people.

Restaurants are allowed to continue pick-up and delivery options.

“I am fully aware of the problems this order creates for our residents, business owners, and workers. We are working with local, state and Federal resources to help offset economic hardships.We must all work together to stop the spread of the corona virus. Please do your part to protect our community,” said Joyce.