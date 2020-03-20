Breaking News
Stillwater Medical Center looking for seamstresses to sew cloth masks

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Medical Center is looking for seamstresses who can sew cloth masks to help with the nationwide shortage.

Officials say the masks will not be used for healthcare workers or anyone dealing with COVID-19 situations.

The masks must be four layers of fabric for filtering and need to be adjustable.

The center’s preferred pattern can be found here.

Officials with the center say the donated masks will be used in other non-clinical or worried well patients not related to the coronavirus.

The donated masks will allow caregivers to save N95 masks and other PPE for healthcare workers.

Donated masks can be dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Plaza building, located at 1201 S. Adams, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. All donations will be washed before they are given to the needed areas.

