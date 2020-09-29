Stillwater Medical Center on COVID-19 surge plan for second straight day

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – For a second day in a row, Stillwater Medical Center says it is at capacity and using its COIVD-19 surge plan.

“Part of the problem is space, the other part is staff,” Stillwater Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cara Pence told News 4. “All of our COVID unit is full, we have two in the ICU, one awaiting emission in the ER, and the other COVID beds are full.”

In an effort to control the virus, officials at the hospital continue to turn rooms into negative pressure rooms or isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients.

Stillwater Medical is also moving around staff to make sure patients in those beds have someone to care for them.

“That is a worry that we, sure we have the space to take care of people but we don’t have the care givers to take care of people,” Dr. Pence said. “We have started trying to shift some staff around, in order to have the staff take care of our capacity.”

With Stillwater Medical reaching capacity, News 4 asked the State Department of Health if Payne County was close to moving into the high-risk red zone on its COVID-19 alert map. For a county to be in the red it must be at capacity, and using half of its surge beds.

No one at OSDH would go on camera, instead sending us this statement.

“The State Department of Health’s regional department is working with Stillwater Regional Hospital to make sure they have the resources they need to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff. It is imperative residents of Stillwater continue to be vigilant about wearing a mask, watching their distance and washing their hands to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in their community. We especially implore college students to do their part to stop the spread by staying home if they don’t feel well and taking advantage of testing prior to being with other people, especially those in vulnerable populations.”

