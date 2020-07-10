Stillwater officials pass public face mask requirement

Follow the Storms
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is urging community members to wear face masks to push back the continuing increase of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater City Council members passed a measure requiring community members to wear either a face mask or facial covering when in public.

The Stillwater City Council unanimously passed the measure Thursday night.

The council’s decision to mandate mask-wearing in public comes after Norman city officials passed a measure requiring masks be worn in public.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not pass a statewide mask requirement, but the state will not infringe on a local municipality’s decision to require mask be worn in public.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health website states that “everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.”

