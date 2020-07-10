Stillwater officials pass public face mask requirement

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is urging community members to wear face masks to push back the continuing increase of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater City Council members passed a measure requiring community members to wear either a face mask or facial covering when in public.

The Stillwater City Council unanimously passed the measure Thursday night.

The council’s decision to mandate mask-wearing in public comes after Norman city officials passed a measure requiring masks be worn in public.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not pass a statewide mask requirement, but the state will not infringe on a local municipality’s decision to require mask be worn in public.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health website states that “everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.”

