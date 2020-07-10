STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater City Council members passed a measure requiring community members to wear either a face mask or facial covering when in public.
The Stillwater City Council unanimously passed the measure Thursday night.
The council’s decision to mandate mask-wearing in public comes after Norman city officials passed a measure requiring masks be worn in public.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not pass a statewide mask requirement, but the state will not infringe on a local municipality’s decision to require mask be worn in public.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health website states that “everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.”
Continued Coronavirus Coverage
Latest Stories
- Oklahoma officials launch COVID-19 Alert System
- Gov. Stitt not comfortable mandating masks, but will not oppose cities that do
- Stillwater officials pass public face mask requirement
- Woman survives contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time
- Nation’s top military leaders put on hot seat about their role in Trump’s church photo op