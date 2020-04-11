Stitt claims quick coronavirus test results while some are still waiting for them

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday afternoon that COVID-19 tests were widely available throughout the state.

Testing numbers in the state have reached 22,000, one of them being Tom West, who came to get tested Thursday, April 2. He’s still waiting for his results.

“Nobody has called at all,” West said.

It’s been eight days since he was tested. West is still unsure if he has COVID-19 or not. He said he developed a bad cough in late March. Soon after Stitt loosened restrictions on testing, West made a call to see if he qualified.

“They decided that I should come in, set me up for an appointment,” he said.

There are 70 mobile testing sites around the state, the state fairgrounds being one of those locations. That’s where West went.

“I was the only one in there. I was the only one. When I was leaving, nobody was coming,” he said.

He was given a letter from the testing officials on site describing post-test information. He said he was told the results would be ready within 72 hours. Eight days later, he’s still waiting.

“Well it’s just been extremely stressful,” he said.

Friday afternoon, Stitt said the results should be flying in quickly.

“Our labs are running within five hours, so if we get it in that day, we’re probably going to get you the results that very next day,” Stitt said.

“It’s hard to believe Gov. Stitt,” West said.

Meanwhile, West said his symptoms are not getting any better. Also, his wife has come down with a fever of her own.

“I’m concerned about it because my wife’s paraplegic. She’s got other issues going on, part of it’s a cough, and I’m just not feeling good,” he said.

West says he hopes to have an answer soon.

“And it’s still lingering on, so I need to know,” he said.

West said he’s reached out to the Oklahoma State Health Department, but they keep telling him someone will be in contact with him. West said he has also been taking care of his six-year-old granddaughter recently. Now, he says he’s unsure if he passed it on to her as well.

