Stitt: Small businesses across Oklahoma qualify for federal low-interest disaster loans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Small businesses in all 77 Oklahoma counties have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration to apply for low-interest disaster loans related to COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the approval on his Facebook page Friday night.

Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply at for the low interest loan at SBA.gov/disaster.

“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact,” Stitt said.

Many Oklahoma City business owners participated in a Greater Oklahoma City Chamber survey and said that their business has been adversely impacted by the pandemic.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage