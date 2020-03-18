Stitt warns that Oklahoma has ‘critically low’ supply of COVID-19 test reagents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - While concern about novel coronavirus grows, state leaders are reminding Oklahomans about a lack of test kits in the state.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt said that the supply of reagents needed for the COVID-19 test kits is 'critically low' across the state.

Laurence Burnsed, Oklahoma State Epidemiologist, said the state's inventory of the reagents started at just under 300 on Wednesday. Throughout the day, the state received 200 tests, meaning they will only have enough reagents for another 100 tests.

At this point, state leaders are asking lawmakers in Washington, D.C. for help. However, it is an issue that health departments across the country are facing.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said they are continuing to order more COVID-19 tests, but the suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand.

Officials say they put in the max order for 500 reagents, but the supplier didn't know when that order would be delivered.

In the meantime, state leaders are urging doctors to prioritize patients before performing a COVID-19 test.

"The state is gonna have to reserve, until further notice, the tests for only vulnerable populations," Gov. Stitt said.

It's a practice that some hospitals have already put in place.

On Wednesday, INTEGRIS Health announced that people who are asymptomatic or show very mild symptoms will likely not be tested for COVID-19 due to the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

“There does continue to be a worldwide shortage of testing kits,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, INTEGRIS Physician Executive.

At this point, Dr. Ibrahim says that they are using the tests on the most ill patients in order to determine an appropriate treatment.

Health experts say 80 percent of COVID-19 cases will be mild, meaning that most patients will not require treatment. At this point, state leaders are encouraging those patients to not head to the hospital unless it is necessary.

"There is no need to go to the hospital or emergency room if you are feeling sick," Gov. Stitt said.

Instead, he says the first step should be to call your healthcare provider and stay at home. If your symptoms escalate, your healthcare provider will let you know when you should go to the hospital.

"For many people, the best course of action will be to stay at home," he said.

For the first time in Oklahoma, a positive COVID-19 test has come back for a resident of a nursing home.

Officials say the resident was actually diagnosed while at an Oklahoma hospital, so they are not currently being quarantined inside a nursing home facility.