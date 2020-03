OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular parade that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

Organizers of the Stockyards City St. Patrick’s Parade say the event has been canceled.

“This decision is in response to the concerns raised by participants and in light of recent events. We feel this decision is in the best interest of participants, spectators, volunteers, and the community,” a statement read.