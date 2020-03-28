Stranded former Oklahoma journalist brought back to states

Scott Hines and his small crew of Oklahomans were stuck in Peruvian mountains for weeks.

PERU (KFOR) – Scott Hines and his small crew of Oklahomans have been stuck in the mountains of Peru for weeks.

Our first story ran on Monday. As 'In Your Corner' shared Scott's plight, local lawmakers worked to bring him home.

"We're familiar with the case in Peru," said Sen. Jim Inhofe. "So the answer is 'Yes, we're on it.'"

"We are encouraged [and] think that they will be back later this week," said Rep. Kendra Horn.

The good news came late Wednesday night with a call from the U.S. Embassy.

Scott and his crew had made the list to fly out, set to leave the country Thursday morning.

The group would pack in a flash, hop into a van and drive to the airport in nearby Cusco.

Around the airport, Americans eager to fly home lined up.

After a health and temperature check, the crew boarded their planes.

Their flight had two stops, first landing in Lima for a refueling, then embarking for Miami.

"Stepping foot back on U.S. soil for the first time, it was an experience that is really hard to wrap my mind around," explained Scott. "I couldn't stop smiling."

Scott says he's forever thankful to those who helped bring he and his group home. He'll be self-quarantining for 14 days once he reaches Oklahoma.

He tells News 4 he'll be back home sometime late Friday.

