‘Stroud Safety’ switching gears, making masks for public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma's shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment) is fueling a lot of creative mask-making.

One local company, Stroud Safety usually makes safety gear for racers and race cars.

Now, they're switching gears and making masks for the public.

“There’s a need, there’s definitely a need and we have the fabric the tools and the people to do it… we have the machines to do it… so we can pretty much do anything here,” said CEO Mary Jo Jerome.

The masks are flying through an assembly line.

Employees are sewing, ironing, and packaging masks for the public to wear.

They're used to making safety gear, but on a higher scale like a heavy ballistic blanket.

“I think they like the challenge of doing something new. We pretty much sew the same things over and over here so when they get something new, people volunteer for new things,” said Jerome.

Jerome says a lot of the masks were made from her mother's donated quilt material.

They're selling the cloth masks for $15.50 each.

The new sales are keeping the employees at work.

“Helps me sleep at night that’s for sure, cause you worry about... you know they’re your family, you worry about them making ends meet,” said accounting manager Daniel Meek.

All the workers wear gloves and masks of their own, trying to keep the process as clean as possible.

They also left a place on the front of the mask to insert a filter.

“We put this little pouch here, so if you have any filters like she does you just drop the filter in there,” said Jerome. “It's not going to keep you from getting coronavirus, it’s just the added protection.”

It's a perfect example of another local company staying busy while helping out where they can.

They've got the materials there to make about 2,000 masks.

To order one, call Stroud Safety at 405-632-2022.