Stroud woman says her children were taken from her custody because of her proximity to COVID-19

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) - A woman has taken to social media saying her children were taken and put in her husband’s custody based, in part, to her alleged proximity to coronavirus.

A Sac and Fox Nation District Court judge granted the order, also citing one child’s pre-existing health conditions, and “a proffered history of alleged neglect” by the mother.

The mother has denied these allegations online, but is unable to make a comment for the story because of a gag order also put in place by the judge.

An Oklahoma City family law attorney told News 4 that this may become more common as judges try to weigh the information given to them by both parties with the information coming out about the virus, and trying to decide what’s best for the children.

However, he also said he would recommend the parent who is granted custody of the children do their best to mitigate the situation by providing as much telephone or video contact as possible between the children and the other parent, and to prepare to give the other parent more in-person custody on the other side of things to help balance out this time.