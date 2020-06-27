Student-athlete at Mustang Public Schools tests positive for COVID-19

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A student-athlete at Mustang Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

School system officials issued a news release on its official Facebook page stating that a Mustang student basketball player tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning.

“The student was last at practice on Thursday, and cleared screening for participation at that time (no fever or symptoms). Additionally, the student has no siblings in other MPS Summer activities,” officials said in the news release.

School officials have taken action by suspending summer activities of the boys basketball program for the next 14 days. Officials are also recommending that all boys basketball coaches and student-athletes self-quarantine. Also, the athletic facility will be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned, according to the news release.

Officials encourage anyone who experiences the following symptoms to seek professional medical attention:

• Fever over 100.4 Fahrenheit

• Cough

• Chills

• Body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue

• Changes to smell/taste

• Sore throat

“Our protocol has been enacted with a continued focus on providing the student-athlete with needed support while mitigating risk to others,” Mustang Athletic Director Robert Foreman said.

Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley spoke about the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to use this opportunity to acknowledge the reality of the challenges ahead for all of us and affirm our continued commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our students, coaches and staff,” Bradley said.

Foreman said school athletic programs will continue with vigilantly administered COVID-19 screening protocols.

“We greatly appreciate the family for informing us of this situation, and are thankful for our partnership with our families in providing for the health and safety of all of our stakeholders,” Foreman said.

School officials advise calling the Oklahoma City-County Health Department hotline at (405) 425-4459 if you have questions concerning COVID-19.

