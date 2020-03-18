Study: 67 million Americans anticipate trouble paying credit card bills due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses across the country take extreme measures in efforts to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 outbreak, millions of Americans are concerned about making ends meet.

According to a recent survey by WalletHub, around 67 million Americans anticipate having trouble paying their credit card bills due to the novel coronavirus.

As the virus has spread across the country, city leaders in several states have implemented strict policies regarding public gatherings. As a result, many businesses have been forced to lay off employees as they shift their business strategy.

According to the survey, the coronavirus tops the list of the things that stress Americans the most right now, followed by money problems.

“We’ve seen a lot of panic buying as a result of the coronavirus, with people purchasing things like toilet paper en masse, largely because they don’t know what else to do. Furthermore, 94 million Americans have cancelled or plan to cancel travel plans due to the coronavirus,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Less apparent, however, is the panic saving that people are engaged in right now. Around 158 million Americans, or roughly 63% of adults, say they are saving more, as opposed to buying more, as a result of this crisis. If there’s a bright side to all of this, people saving more money than usual might just be it.”

However, there is good news for Americans concerned about credit card debt.

Many credit card companies are providing relief to Americans who are affected by the virus. Consumers are encouraged to take a closer look at the credit card’s website as many have already issued statements about waiving fees or lowering interest rates.

“Yes, credit card companies should give relief to affected customers, just like they’ve done during major natural disasters in recent years,” said WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou. “Roughly 67 million Americans anticipate having trouble paying their credit card bills because of the coronavirus. Their struggles could easily ripple through the economy if left unaddressed, especially considering the more than $1 trillion in credit card debt currently owed by U.S. consumers.”