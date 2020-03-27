Sunbeam Family Services distributes food & other necessities to OKC families during coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is providing necessities to metro families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunbeam Family Services distributed 135 home packs this week to families whose young child or children attend Educare Oklahoma City.

The care packages contained food staples, diapers, wipes, learning activities and other resources, according to a Sunbeam news release.

“As COVID-19 has unfolded, Sunbeam staff have continuously prioritized the needs of our children and families across the metro,” said Paula Gates, chief program officer for early childhood services at Sunbeam. “Early Head Start and Head Start services have continued through innovative service delivery models such as this. We couldn’t be prouder of our team!”

Sunbeam closed its facility to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But the nonprofit will continue providing home packs to Educare OKC families each week during the education center’s closure.

“Educare OKC serves more than 170 young children from birth to pre-k, as well as their families, each school year,” the news release states.

Sunbeam’s early education centers prepare young children from prenatal to five to enter kindergarten with the skills they’ll need to be ready for school and life beyond school.

Education centers also give high-quality Early Head Start education to children from under-resourced neighborhoods through home visitation services and full-day, full-year center-based services at more than 20 locations across Oklahoma City.

